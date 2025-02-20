Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $109,008.83 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 31,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $109,008.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,947,372 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,485.96. This trade represents a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, David Michael Barrett sold 45,643 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $167,966.24.

On Thursday, January 23rd, David Michael Barrett sold 16,715 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $54,658.05.

On Tuesday, January 21st, David Michael Barrett sold 36,289 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $120,479.48.

On Friday, January 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 32,473 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $110,732.93.

On Wednesday, January 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, David Michael Barrett sold 6,152 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $23,562.16.

On Monday, December 16th, David Michael Barrett sold 13,272 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $50,964.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 352,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,600. Expensify, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a market cap of $266.20 million, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Expensify by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 606,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 124,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Expensify by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 779,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 36,049 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Expensify by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Expensify by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 68,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 30,373 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXFY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Expensify from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JMP Securities cut shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

