Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $109,008.83 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 31,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $109,008.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,947,372 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,485.96. This trade represents a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 18th, David Michael Barrett sold 45,643 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $167,966.24.
- On Thursday, January 23rd, David Michael Barrett sold 16,715 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $54,658.05.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, David Michael Barrett sold 36,289 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $120,479.48.
- On Friday, January 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 32,473 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $110,732.93.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 18th, David Michael Barrett sold 6,152 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $23,562.16.
- On Monday, December 16th, David Michael Barrett sold 13,272 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $50,964.48.
Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 352,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,600. Expensify, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a market cap of $266.20 million, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.87.
EXFY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Expensify from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JMP Securities cut shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.
Expensify Company Profile
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
