Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Mark C. Thurmond Sells 1,341 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $53,049.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,482.96. The trade was a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of TENB stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.53. 938,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,166. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -128.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Tenable from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tenable from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Tenable by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Tenable by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Tenable by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Further Reading

