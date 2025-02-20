Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.580-2.620 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Five9 also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.470-0.490 EPS.
Five9 Trading Down 0.3 %
FIVN stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,698,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,339. Five9 has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.85. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.93.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.44). Five9 had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five9
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $55,630.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,289.58. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $521,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,011.60. This trade represents a 4.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,279. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
About Five9
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Five9
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.