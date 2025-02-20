Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.580-2.620 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Five9 also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.470-0.490 EPS.

Five9 Trading Down 0.3 %

FIVN stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,698,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,339. Five9 has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.85. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.44). Five9 had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five9

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $55,630.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,289.58. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $521,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,011.60. This trade represents a 4.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,279. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.