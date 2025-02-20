Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Announces — Dividend of $0.08

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.
Cinemark Stock Performance
CNK traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,513,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,777. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.76. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 2.38. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $36.28.
Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Cinemark had a return on equity of 60.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cinemark will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Cinemark
Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
