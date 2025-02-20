Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPY) Declares Dividend of $0.21

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2073 per share on Tuesday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Thai Oil Public Stock Performance

Shares of TOIPY stock remained flat at $8.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62. Thai Oil Public has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

Thai Oil Public Company Profile

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Aromatics and LAB, Power Generation, Solvent, Ethanol, Olefins, and Others segments.

