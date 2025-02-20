Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14, Zacks reports. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Floor & Decor updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.800-2.100 EPS.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE:FND traded down $2.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,264,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,811. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $89.06 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.33 and a 200-day moving average of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush cut Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.39.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

