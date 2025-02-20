Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20, Zacks reports. Innodata had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 44.38%. Innodata updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Innodata Stock Performance

Shares of INOD stock traded down $4.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,040,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,366. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.64. Innodata has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 92.48 and a beta of 2.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Innodata from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Innodata in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Innodata in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Innodata news, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 110,207 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $4,849,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,204,536. The trade was a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $180,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337.80. This trade represents a 32.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 559,806 shares of company stock valued at $25,353,904 over the last 90 days. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

