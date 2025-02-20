Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

Excelerate Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Excelerate Energy to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

NYSE EE traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $29.47. 157,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,146. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82. Excelerate Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Excelerate Energy from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Excelerate Energy from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

