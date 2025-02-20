Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.
Excelerate Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Excelerate Energy to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.
NYSE EE traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $29.47. 157,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,146. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82. Excelerate Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.
Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.
