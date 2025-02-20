Ryerson Holding Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Ryerson has increased its dividend by an average of 65.7% per year over the last three years. Ryerson has a payout ratio of 55.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ryerson to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson Stock Performance

NYSE RYI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.94. The company had a trading volume of 172,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,370. Ryerson has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $730.58 million, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12.

About Ryerson

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.34. Ryerson had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryerson will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.