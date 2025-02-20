Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi Sells 385 Shares

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 385 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.68, for a total transaction of C$17,201.80.

Finning International Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FTT traded down C$0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$44.27. The stock had a trading volume of 427,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14. Finning International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$34.28 and a 12-month high of C$45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on FTT shares. CIBC dropped their target price on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.33.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

