Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Increases Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTRGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.545 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Shares of TSE NTR opened at C$74.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$70.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.45. Nutrien has a 52 week low of C$60.74 and a 52 week high of C$83.14. The company has a market cap of C$25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Barclays cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$64.50.

In other news, Director Kenneth Alvin Seitz purchased 10,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$64.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$671,779.60. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

