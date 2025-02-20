Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Vicinity Centres’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia’s leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 60 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. The Group has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 59 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 30 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 29 of which are co-owned by the Group.

