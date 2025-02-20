iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.18 and last traded at $88.93, with a volume of 338203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.13.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.83.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
