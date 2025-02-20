iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,767 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 23,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $36.64 on Thursday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.79.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.