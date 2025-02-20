TBH Global Asset Management LLC Invests $414,000 in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGHG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 4.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 4.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IGHG opened at $78.21 on Thursday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $78.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

