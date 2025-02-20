Head to Head Contrast: Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) vs. Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX)

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) and Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tectonic Therapeutic has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Fresh Tracks Therapeutics alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and Tectonic Therapeutic”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Tracks Therapeutics $8.01 million 0.69 -$5.69 million ($1.41) -0.66 Tectonic Therapeutic N/A N/A $12.16 million ($5.89) -5.35

Profitability

Tectonic Therapeutic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics. Tectonic Therapeutic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and Tectonic Therapeutic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Tracks Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Tectonic Therapeutic N/A -35.53% -31.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.0% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Tectonic Therapeutic shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Tectonic Therapeutic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and Tectonic Therapeutic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Tracks Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tectonic Therapeutic 0 0 5 1 3.17

Tectonic Therapeutic has a consensus price target of $80.50, suggesting a potential upside of 155.64%. Given Tectonic Therapeutic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tectonic Therapeutic is more favorable than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics.

Summary

Tectonic Therapeutic beats Fresh Tracks Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Tectonic Therapeutic

(Get Free Report)

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. engages in discovery and development of therapeutic proteins & antibodies. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Andrew Kruse in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.