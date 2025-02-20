Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 6,977 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $63,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in XPO by 11.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 369.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 9,378.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE:XPO opened at $137.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.03 and a 12 month high of $161.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on XPO from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on XPO from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of XPO from $124.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

View Our Latest Report on XPO

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.