Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 12,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 5,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1 %

XOM opened at $110.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $484.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.