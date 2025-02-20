Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Sells 1,020 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,952,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,402,000 after purchasing an additional 245,701 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,868,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,153,000 after buying an additional 139,780 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,087,000 after acquiring an additional 844,917 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,909,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,433,000 after acquiring an additional 194,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7,045.4% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,677,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,773 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV opened at $75.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $72.95 and a one year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

