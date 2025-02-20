TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 133,400 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.16, for a total transaction of $23,232,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,471,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,694,321.68. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,977,528 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.3 %

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $159.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.81 and its 200 day moving average is $147.10. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The company has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.74.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

