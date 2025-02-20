J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,401,000 after buying an additional 283,540 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 13,498.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,769,000 after buying an additional 283,201 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 33.8% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 399,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,293,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 190,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after purchasing an additional 71,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 88.5% during the third quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $737,578.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,618,917.12. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $573,516.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,828,542.08. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,248 shares of company stock worth $2,052,879. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $214.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of -858.68 and a beta of 0.89. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $251.94.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.63.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

