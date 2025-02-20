Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 12,424 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,424 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 87,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $760,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23. The company has a market cap of $647.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $34.47.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

