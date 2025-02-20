Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Makes New $101,000 Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.73.

NYSE:CB opened at $266.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $238.85 and a 12 month high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

