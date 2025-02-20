Joel Adams & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,529 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 132,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 30,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 358,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,304,000 after acquiring an additional 66,589 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $615.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $601.10 and a 200-day moving average of $584.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $495.94 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $531.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

