Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 6,639 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 204,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 21,147 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 382,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,690,000 after acquiring an additional 20,135 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.68. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.61 and a one year high of $51.63.

About American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.