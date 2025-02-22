Centricity Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,033 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in AT&T by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $26.72.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 74.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

