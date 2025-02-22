Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Melius cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of JCI stock opened at $85.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $57.78 and a twelve month high of $91.14.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 10,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $866,978.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,166,992 shares in the company, valued at $98,190,706.88. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $171,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,967.19. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 719,004 shares of company stock worth $62,950,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

