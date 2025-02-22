Centricity Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 441 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 993.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $190.65 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $159.39 and a 52-week high of $207.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.97.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

