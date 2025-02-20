Candle (CNDL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $241.14

Candle (CNDL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Candle coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Candle has a market capitalization of $241.14 and $10.14 worth of Candle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Candle has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Candle Coin Profile

Candle’s genesis date was December 28th, 2021. Candle’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,107,077,900 coins. The Reddit community for Candle is https://reddit.com/r/cndl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Candle is candle-labs.com. Candle’s official message board is medium.candle.com. Candle’s official Twitter account is @candle_labs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Candle is a governance protocol that seeks to incentivize the decentralization of various forms of organizations and projects within its ecosystem. It wishes to unify many cryptocurrency’s features into a singular decentralized hub.

[Telegram](https://t.me/candlelabs)”

Buying and Selling Candle

