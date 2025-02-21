Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%.
Nutrien Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $53.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.20. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87.
Nutrien Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.67%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTR
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nutrien
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Gold’s Ascent: Can Miners and ETFs Take Investors to $3,000?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Medtronic’s Expansion Gains Momentum—Time for a Market Shift?
Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.