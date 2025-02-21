Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $53.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.20. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87.

Nutrien Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Nutrien from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC restated an “outperformer” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.39.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

