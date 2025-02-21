Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.795-1.825 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion. Wolverine World Wide also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.050-1.200 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 1.4 %

WWW stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 305,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

WWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Insider Activity at Wolverine World Wide

In related news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 7,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $181,182.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,206 shares in the company, valued at $806,235.42. This represents a 18.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

