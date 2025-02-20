Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Resideo Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.230-2.470 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.270-0.330 EPS.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,341. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

