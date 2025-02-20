Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Resideo Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.230-2.470 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.270-0.330 EPS.
Resideo Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,341. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Resideo Technologies Company Profile
