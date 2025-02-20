Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CFO Sara Bonstein Sells 18,322 Shares

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CFO Sara Bonstein sold 18,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $1,471,439.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,863 shares in the company, valued at $9,545,887.53. The trade was a 13.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sara Bonstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, Sara Bonstein sold 13,302 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,064,160.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Sara Bonstein sold 28,390 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $2,296,751.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Sara Bonstein sold 1,066 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $67,925.52.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Sara Bonstein sold 3,470 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $227,979.00.

Insmed Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INSM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,291,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,492. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.11. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $84.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.15). Research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 522.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Insmed from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Insmed from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

