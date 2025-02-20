Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Trading 4.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.84. 40,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 73,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SAUHY. William Blair upgraded Straumann to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Straumann to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Get Straumann alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Straumann

Straumann Price Performance

Straumann Company Profile

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83.

(Get Free Report)

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.