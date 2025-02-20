Sunpointe LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG)

Sunpointe LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Free Report) by 996.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,781 shares during the period. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF makes up about 2.6% of Sunpointe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. BXM Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $555,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FDG opened at $107.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $268.60 million, a P/E ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.63.

About American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

