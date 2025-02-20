SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Sunpointe LLC

Sunpointe LLC lifted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 376.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 18,799 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SAP by 16.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SAP by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in SAP during the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the third quarter valued at $259,000.

NYSE SAP opened at $288.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $354.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.43, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.26. SAP SE has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $293.70.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

