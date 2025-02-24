Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.90 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,550,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,460,000 after purchasing an additional 671,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,337,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,563,000 after buying an additional 397,537 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 978,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,874,000 after buying an additional 293,916 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 470.9% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,407,000 after acquiring an additional 148,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in Trane Technologies by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 255,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,391,000 after acquiring an additional 107,323 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,488. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total transaction of $984,114.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,142.46. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,563 shares of company stock worth $4,388,966 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TT. Melius lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.25.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %

TT opened at $354.56 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $279.00 and a 1-year high of $422.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $374.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

