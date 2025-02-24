Partners Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in RH Tactical Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RHRX)

Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH Tactical Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RHRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 147,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000. RH Tactical Rotation ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Partners Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of RH Tactical Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

RH Tactical Rotation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RHRX opened at $16.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87. The company has a market cap of $16.17 million, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.90. RH Tactical Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.

About RH Tactical Rotation ETF

The RH Tactical Rotation ETF (RHRX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that utilizes sector rotation strategies in its attempt to capitalize on changes in the business cycle. The fund is actively managed. RHRX was launched on Sep 20, 2012 and is managed by Adaptive.

