Sunpointe LLC Has $446,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sunpointe LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $450.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 882.64, a P/E/G ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $455.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. HSBC lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total value of $1,656,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,629,875.72. The trade was a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,565 shares of company stock valued at $51,038,529 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

