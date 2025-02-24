ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRBR. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $384,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,851,832.30. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 203,636 shares of company stock worth $15,581,650 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BRBR opened at $72.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. Equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.87.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

