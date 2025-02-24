Sigma Planning Corp Sells 4,817 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $89.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $78.36 and a 1 year high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

