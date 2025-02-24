AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in AutoNation by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in AutoNation by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in AutoNation by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in AutoNation by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.71.

AutoNation Trading Down 4.2 %

AN opened at $181.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.12 and its 200-day moving average is $174.11. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.79 and a 52-week high of $198.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

