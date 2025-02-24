ING Groep NV Acquires 15,198 Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 307.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Dayforce in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dayforce during the third quarter worth $480,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Dayforce during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $615,000.

Dayforce stock opened at $64.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 588.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. Dayforce Inc has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $82.69.

Dayforce ( NYSE:DAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 6.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAY. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Dayforce from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dayforce from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Dayforce from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dayforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

In other Dayforce news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $71,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,839.26. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 858,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $68,309,346.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,204,622.85. This trade represents a 51.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

