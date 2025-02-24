Black Diamond Financial LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Vienna Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $656,000. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 157,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after buying an additional 62,338 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $53.94 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.27.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.