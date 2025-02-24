Callan Capital LLC Raises Position in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,177 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Connect Biopharma were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 2.4% during the third quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 49,984 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of CNTB opened at $0.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.66.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

