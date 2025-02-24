Partners Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,792,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

Shares of FHLC opened at $69.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.04. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $74.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

