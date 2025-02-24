Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Stake Boosted by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 455.8% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 251,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 206,025 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,934,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 50,253 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 240,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 42,334 shares during the period.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $20.40 on Monday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.63.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

