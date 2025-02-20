Sunpointe LLC Buys New Shares in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VALQ. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 491,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,502,000 after purchasing an additional 64,394 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $273,000.

VALQ opened at $64.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.80. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.93 and a fifty-two week high of $64.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average of $61.75.

The American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (VALQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US companies that are selected and weighted based on value and income characteristics. VALQ was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

