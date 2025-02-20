SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $446.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $436.39 and a 200-day moving average of $427.60. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $376.14 and a 1-year high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

