Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,805 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,686 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 190,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 23,065 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 385,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 29,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TALO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

